Dare Reels Off Youth And Sports Development Plans For 2020

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare has hit the ground running in the new year by reeling off a number of fundamental programs that his Ministry intends using to engender turnaround in key areas.

“To all Nigerian Youth and Sports family, best wishes for a happy new year 2020. We will continue with the initiatives and restructuring we have begun – determined to keep our eyes at the tip of the spear,” Dare tweeted on his Twitter platform on 1st January.

“Earnest work is ongoing to rejuvenate sports development in all ramifications in Nigeria. It’s not a dash but a long distance race and we have started. We do not crave early applauds, rather we want to use this given opportunity to change the fundamentals of sports development.

“For our teeming Youth, the government will provide and open up more opportunities for employment, entrepreneurship and skills acquisition working with strategic implementation partners. In this regard, this…