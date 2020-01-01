Eze Scores, Grabs Two Assists In QPR’s Win Vs Cardiff;

Ebere Eze scored once and bagged two assists as Queens Park Rangers began the new year with a 6-1 mauling of Cardiff City at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Eze set up the opener on nine minutes, picking the ball up near the left-hand edge of the halfway line and delivering a brilliant diagonal ball towards Nahki Wells, who drifted behind Sol Bamba and headed home.

Eze’s misfit shot which bounced up off the ground was nodded in by Wells from close range, QPR’s fourth goal of the evening.

Also Read: Sheffield United Plot January Move For Eze

He scored his side’s fifth goal of the game two minutes before the hour mark.

Eze has scored six goals in 26 league appearances for QPR this season.

At the John Smith’s Stadium, Oghenekaro Etebo was not included in the matchday squad in Stoke City’s 5-2 away win at Huddersffield Town.

Etebo has featured in 11 league games for the Potters this season.

11…