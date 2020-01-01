Former Enyimba Goalie Dauda Joins Ghanaian Club Legon Cities

Former Enyimba goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has linked up with Ghanaian Premier League side Legon Cities FC, reports Completesports.com.

Dauda, 32, joined Legon Cities on a free transfer after failing to renew his contract with two-time African champions Enyimba at the end of last season.

“It’s official: Fatau Dauda commits to The Royals. The Lion is ready to roar,” Cities announced on social media.

Dauda is expected to make his debut when Cities host Asante Kotoko on matchday two of the Premier League on Friday.

The former Black Stars goalkeeper joined Enyimba In 2016 and won the the Nigeria Professional Football League title with the Peoples Elephant in his final season at the club.

He previously had stints with Ghanaian outfit AshGold as well as South African clubs, Orlando Pirates and Chippa United.

