Inter Milan To Battle Barcelona For Arsenal’s Aubameyang 

Inter Milan are set to rival Barcelona in the race to sign Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

According to Daily Mirror, Inter Milan are understood to be watching Aubameyang’s situation, with the Gabon forward looking increasingly likely to leave Arsenal next summer.

Aubameyang, 30, will have just 12 months remaining on his contract next June and with no apparent breakthrough in his desire to sign a new deal.

The skipper’s armband was handed to Aubameyang earlier in the season, but the player is understood to be looking to win trophies and still intent on leaving The Emirates.

Also The Telegraph reports that the Gabon forward has refused to enter talks over a new deal.

Meanwhile, The Mirror claims that RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano is a target for Arsenal’s new manager Mikel Arteta.

