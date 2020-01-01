Jahanbakhsh Stunning Overhead Kick Earn Brighton Draw Vs Chelsea

Alireza Jahanbakhsh scored a stunning overhead kick to deny Chelsea in a 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Chelsea captain Cezar Azpilicueta put the Blues ahead in the 10th minute, stabbing the ball home from close range.

Jahanbakhsh, fresh from scoring on his second appearance of the season against Bournemouth came off the bench to equalise for the hosts with an outrageous bicycle kick six minutes from time.

The result leaves Chelsea five points clear of Manchester United in fourth but United play Arsenal later this evening and can close the gap.

Brighton host Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup third round on Saturday while Chelsea welcome Nottingham Forest.

