Jesus Comes To Man City’s Rescue Against Stubborn Everton

A Gabriel Jesus double saw Manchester City defeat hardfighting Everton at the Etihad in New Year’s day Premier League fixture.

After a frustrating goalless first half, City broke the deadlock in the 51st minute as Jesus cuts inside and curled the shot into the top corner beyond Jordan Pickford.

Also Read: Ndidi Bags Assist, Iheanacho Starts Again As Leicester Thrash Newcastle; Claim Consecutive Away Wins

In the 58th minute, Jesus doubled City’s lead

After picking up Riyad Mahrez’s pass and finished low at the near post.

Everton pulled a goal back on 71 minutes through Richarlison who fired in at the far post after Theo Walcott’s low cross.

City saw their goal scored 15 minutes in the first half by Phil Foden chalked off after Mahrez was judged to be offside in the build up to the goal.

City stay third and now have 44 points, while Everton are 10th on 25 points in the league table.

At the London stadium,…