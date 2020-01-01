Manchester City Were The Best Premier League Club

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes the Citizens were the Premier League’s best club of the last decade.

Guardiola’s Manchester City have claimed the domestic title on four occasions – two more times than nearest rivals Chelsea and Manchester United over the last 10 years.

The champions are way behind Liverpool in the title race this term, but the Spaniard stressed that the club deserves some recognition for all it has achieved over the past 10 years.

“I think this club, in the last decade, was the best team,” Guardiola said on Tuesday. “In terms of points, in terms of goals, titles and everything. So I congratulate Manchester City for that.

“So when we analyse every single day here, what happens day by day, we analyse that, but we have a perspective of what’s happened in 10…