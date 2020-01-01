Ndidi Bags Assist, Iheanacho Starts Again As Leicester Thrash Newcastle

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi provided an assist as Leicester City thrashed Newcastle 3-0 in Wednesday’s Premier League games at St James’ Park, Completesports.com reports.

It is now back-to-back away league win for Leicester.

Ndidi set up Hamza Choudhury to make it 3-0 to Leicester with three minutes left in the game.

Ndidi’s Eagles teammate Kelechi Iheanacho was once again in Leicester’s starting eleven before going off for Demarai Gray on 63rd minute.

Ayoze Perez opened the scoring for Leicester on 36 minutes, following a careless back pass from a Newcastle defender.

Another poor clearout from the back saw Leicester capitalise again and went 2-0 on 39 minutes through James Maddison.

While the game was Ndidi’s 20th league apprarance, Iheanacho featured in his fifth outing.

The win saw Leicester maintain second position on 45 points.

