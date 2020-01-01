Pogba Will Stay If Man United Can Fight For EPL, UCL Titles

France international Paul Pogba could still be a Manchester United player in one year from today provided that the club bolster their squad and match the midfielder’s ambition by competing strongly to win the Premier League and the Champions League, his agent Mino Raiola has stated.

Raiola who claimed in July that he was packaging a move away from Manchester United for Pogba, has told Sky Sports News that his player respects the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s setup as much as the club respect him and is convinces he won’t leave in January.

Solskjaer also recently stated that he still need Pogba and that there is no plan to listen to offers on him in the January transfer window.

“Paul has always respected Manchester United, as long as Manchester United has respected Paul,” Raiola told Sky Sports News

“The only one that talks for Manchester United and Paul is Ole. I go by what he says; he will not move. That’s OK and we are good with them.

“Paul is struggling a…