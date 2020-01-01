Spurs Interested In Summer Move For High Rated Eberechi Eze

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a summer move for Queens Park Rangers’ England-born Nigerian midfielder Eberechi Eze.

According to The Athletic, Spurs have been impressed with Eze who has scored nine goals in 25 Championship appearances this season.

But Spurs are unlikely to strike a deal to sign him in January due to the £20m valuation QPR have set for him.

The North-Londoners are likely to put their interest in the 21-year-old Millwall youth product on the backburner until the end of the season.

Signing a wide forward or an attacking midfielder is one of the priorities for Spurs going into upcoming transfer windows.

With Christian Eriksen likely to leave the club in either in the winter or next summer, Spurs are worried about the lack of creativity in midfield and are looking at a number of options.

