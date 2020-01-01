United’d Have Ruined Pele, Maradona’s Careers

Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola says the careers of football greats like Diego, Maradona, Pele and Paolo Maldini would have been ruined if they had played for Manchester United.

Raiola stated this after slamming the club’s treatment of Pogba saying he will not take any of his players to the Premier League club again.

Also Read: Spurs Interested In Summer Move For Highly Rated Eze

Raiola had told Sky Sports UK this week that Pogba was happy to stay at United.

But in an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica, the Italian-born Dutch super-agent blasted the club for the way they have been treating the 2018 World Cup winner.

“I wouldn’t bring anyone there now,” he said. “They’d also ruin Maradona, Pele and Maldini. Paul needs a team and club like the Juventus team he played in.”

Another of Raiola’s clients Erling Haaland has this week joined Borussia Dortmund instead of Manchester United.

The…