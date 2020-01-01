Why Westerhof Dropped Me From S/Eagles USA 1994 Squad

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu, has revealed the reason why he was dropped by Clemens Westerhof dropped him from the USA 1994 World Cup squad.

In an interview with The Punch, Shorunmu disclosed that being up against more experienced Eagles goalkeepers like Peter Rufai, Alloy Agu and the late Wilfred Agbonavbare, cost him a place in the team.

Also Read: Spurs Interested In Summer Move For Highly Rated Eze

“When I was in the national team as a goalkeeper during our first World Cup, I was part of the team as a goalkeeper alongside AloyAgu, Peter Rufai, and Wilfred Agbonavbare,” Shorunmu said.

“On the final day of the team selection, Westerhof called me. He said, ‘I know you. You are a very good goalkeeper. But what I am looking for in this World Cup is experience. You are still young and have potential. I promise you, if everything should go on well, after the World Cup, I will recall you’.

“This was because Rufai, Aloy and Agbonavbare were more…