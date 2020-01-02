Ajayi Scores In West Brom’s Home Draw Against Leeds

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi was on target which was not enough as West Bromwich Albion were forced to a 1-1 draw Leeds United at the Hawthorns in the Championship on Wednesday, Completesports.com reports.

West Brom are now winless in their last four Championship games, drawing three and losing one.

The top-of-the-table clash saw Ajayi open scored as early as the second minutes of the game.

But in the 52nd minute Leeds were back on level terms thanks to Patrick Bamford.

The goal was Ajayi’s fourth in 26 Championship games for the Baggies this season.

They are now second and same point, 52, as Leeds but are behind on goals difference.



By James Agberebi

