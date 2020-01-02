Arsenal Defender Chambers Out For Nine Months With Ligament Injury

Arsenal defender Calum Chambers will be out for between six and nine months after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee against Chelsea on Sunday, the club have announced.

The club confirmed the injury in a statement released on their official website on Thursday.

Chambers, 24, who has made 18 appearances in all competitions this season, has already undergone successful surgery on Thursday.

An Arsenal statement said: “Further to the injury sustained during the match against Chelsea on Sunday, we can confirm that Calum ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee.

“Calum has had successful surgery in London on Thursday morning. The rehabilitation process is expected to take between six to nine months.

“Everyone at the club will be supporting Calum to ensure he is back on the pitch as soon as possible,” Arsenal…