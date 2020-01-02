Aubameyang Rubbishes Arsenal Exit Rumours Amid Barca, Inter Interest

Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has played down rumours linking him with a transfer away from the Gunners.

Aubameyang – who has 18 months left on his contract at Arsenal – has been linked with both Barcelona and Inter Milan in recent weeks.

Also Read: Oliseh Hails Arteta Masterclass In Arsenal’s Win vs Man United

The Gabonese forward completed the full 90 minutes as first-half goals from Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis Papastathopoulos saw Arsenal defeat United 2-0, earning Mikel Arteta his first win as the club’s manager.

Aubameyang who spoke to French outlet RMC Sport after the game against United, says he is committed to the Gunners at the moment.

“The English press likes to talk a lot. For now, I’m here. I’m 100 per cent here,” he stated.

New boss Arteta hailed the performance of his players as the Gunners beat a top half team for the first time in the Premier League this season, and…