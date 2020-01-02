Etebo Set To Join Laliga Club Getafe On Loan From Stoke City

Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo is on the verge of linking up with Spanish club Getafe on loan for the remainder of the season with a purchase option, reports Completesports.com.

Etebo, 24, has struggled for regular playing time recently at Sky Bet Championship club, Stoke City.

The powerful midfielder was a prominent member of The Potters squad under former manager Nathan Jones, but fell out of favour when Micheal O’Neil took charge in November.

He has not played for Stoke City since limping out of a defeat at Sheffield Wednesday in October and is now understood to be waiting for a visa to complete his move to Spain.

According to reports in England, the deal is not likely to be rushed through in time so he could face Real Madrid on Saturday, but Getafe hope he will be involved in the Cup game against Badalona the following…