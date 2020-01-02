I’m Happy to be Back

Sweden great Zlatan Ibrahimovic has arrived at AC Milan for medical after agreeing a six month deal in what will be his second stint at the Serie A side, with an option of a one-year extension later.

Ibrahimovic is rejoining Milan as a free agent after seeing through his two-year deal with Major League Soccer (MLS) side, LA Galaxy.

The 38 year old who had his first stint at AC Milan from 2010 to 2012 arrived the Linate Airport Milan on Thursday to a warm welcome from.a handful of the Rossoneri fans.

“I remember arriving in this same spot many years ago. What matters now is that I’m back and I’m happy’” Ibrahimovic told Milan TV.

Also Read: Oliseh Hails Arteta’s Masterstroke In Arsenal’s Win vs Man United

“I’ve always said this is my home and I’m finally back. I’ve played for other teams in my years, but finally l’m back and that’s all that matters.”

Asked about how he felt after AC Milan…