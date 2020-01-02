Kyrgios Pledges To Raise Money For Australia Bushfire Victims

Nick Kyrgios will donate £106 for every ace he hits over the next month in a bid to raise money for victims of the bushfires in Australia.

The death toll in Australia continues to rise with the country dealing with the devastation of weeks of fires that have ripped through the country’s east coast, much of which is tinder-dry after three years of drought.

At least 15 people are now believed to have died, people remain missing and thousands have been evacuated from their homes.

Fuelled by searing temperatures and high winds, more than 200 fires are burning across the southeastern states of New South Wales and Victoria, threatening several towns and more than 50,000 people were without power and some towns had no access to drinking water.



