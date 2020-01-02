Leicester City’s Win Over Newcastle Best Way To Start

Kelechi Iheanacho is happy with Leicester City’s performance in Wednesday’s 3-0 away win against Newcastle United, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international started for the second consecutive game following Jamie Vardy’s absence as a result of calf injury.

Iheanacho spent 63 minutes on the pitch before he was replaced by Demarai Gray.

Ayoze Perez, James Maddison and Hamza Choudhury got the goals for the Foxes in the game.

Iheanacho took to the social media to express his feelings following another impressive outing.

“Another 3 points best way to start the year. Can’t do without our fans happy new year to all,”Iheanacho tweeted.

The 23-year-old has scored three goals in five league appearances for Brendan Rodgers’ men this season.

The result ensured Leicester maintain their second spot on the…