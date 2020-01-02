Ndidi Excited With Assist In Leicester Win At Newcastle

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has expressed his delight after contributing an assist in Leicester City’s 3-0 away win at Newcastle United in the Premier League on New Year day.

Ndidi set up Hamza Choudhury to make it 3-0 in the 87th minute.

Also Read: Ajayi Scores In West Brom’s Home Draw Against Leeds

Ayoze Perez had opened the scoring for Leicester after he capitalised on a poor pass from a Newcastle defender.

Another careless back pass saw James Maddison make it 2-0 to the Foxes.

Reacting to the win and his contribution, Ndidi said: “New years gift three points and an assist away from home.. Happy new year foxes.”

Also in action for Leicester was Ndidi’s compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho who was in the starting eleven again due to Jamie Vardy’s absence.

The win saw Leicester stay second on 45 points in the league table.

11 BUSINESS NUGGETS FROM SUPER EAGLES BRONZE MEDAL TRIUMPH. The content of…