Ndidi Finishes Third In Leicester MOTM Poll In Win Against Newcastle 

Wilfred Ndidi came third in Leicester City’s Man of The Match poll following their impressive 3-0 win against Newcastle United at Goodison Park on Wednesday, Completesports.com reports.

The Leicester Man of The Match poll was for the most outstanding player in the win against Newcastle and was voted for by fans of the club.

Also Read: Ndidi Excited With Assist In Leicester Win At Newcastle

Ndidi’s inclusion in the shortlist was as a result of his impressive performance which was marked with an assist for Leicester’s third goal.

Midfielder James Maddison, who scored his side’s second goal, got the highest vote of 56 per cent.

Ayoze Perez who opened scoring was second with 23 per cent while Ndidi got 14 per cent of the votes.

The impressive win against the Magpies saw Leicester maintain second position on 45 points, 10 points behind leaders Liverpool in the league table.

Liverpool can extend their lead at…