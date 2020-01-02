Oboabona Seeks Return To Football After Injury-Induced Layoff

Former Super Eagles defender Godfrey Oboabona hopes to return to the pitch soon after spending time on the sidelines due to injury, Completesports.com reports.

Oboabona has struggled to stay fit since linking up with Croatian club HNK Gorcia from Saudi Arabia top flight side, Al Ahli last season.

The centre-back is however confident his injury woes are over and is ready to get going again.

“I’m back to my best after several injury nightmares. For those who feel retirement is my portion, just wait and watch where God is taking me to. Back and fitter,” Oboabona tweeted on his Twitter handle, @oboabona.

Oboabona once had stints with Nigerian club, Sunshine Stars Football Club of Akure and Turkish Super Lig outfit, Caykur Rizespor.

The 29-year-old was a member of Super Eagles’ 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winning squad.

