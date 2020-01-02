Oliseh Hails Arteta Masterclass In Arsenal’s Win vs Man United 

Former Nigeria international Sunday Oliseh has praised Mikel Arteta for his tactics in Arsenal’s impressive 2-0 win against Manchester United at the Emirates, in Wednesday’s Premier League clash, Completesports.com reports.

It was a determined display from an Arsenal side that had been short of confidence under former boss Unai Emery.

From the off, the Gunners were all over United, pressing them from the front with the front four of Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil.

Their explosive start to the game was rewarded thanks to Pepe who lashed on a deflected cross from Sead Kolasinac, before Sokratis Papasthathopoulos sealed the win.

Commenting on the win for Arsenal, Oliseh described it as well deserved.

“Impressed by the Tactical, Technical and organized manner Arsenal went…