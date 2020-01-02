Solskjaer Targets Two New Signings To Counter Pogba, McTomiway

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted at January signings for the club, saying the Red Devils are “looking at one or two” possible additions.

Solskjaer’s men lost 2-0 against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday leaving them fifth in the Premier League table and sitting five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

United are short of options in central midfield, with Paul Pogba and Scott McTomiway set to be sidelined for several weeks due to ankle and knee injuries respectively.

Solskjaer has said he would like to make signings, but added he will only dip into the market if United can find the right players.



“You can see the squad and sometimes you think, yeah, one or two additions would do nicely because we are building towards something,” he said.

“It just depends on if what we…