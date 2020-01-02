Wenger Gives Liverpool Tips On How To Match Arsenal’s Unbeaten Record

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has given hints to Liverpool players what they need to do to match his Invincibles that went unbeaten.

Wenger famously led the Gunners to the league title without defeat, becoming only the second top flight side to manage the feat since Preston North End in the inaugural Football League season, which had only 11 teams in the 1888/1889 campaign.

Liverpool are currently on a 50 game unbeaten run, with 18 wins from 19 league matches this season – as they sit 13 points clear at the top of the table and look on course for their first title since 1990.

And Wenger has passed on a hint to Jurgen Klopp and his men on how to become the second Premier League Invincibles.

“You look at the number of goals they score and the number of goals they concede,” Wenger said on beIN Sports. “They are very…