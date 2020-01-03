AFN Hails Sports Minister’s Move To Pay Athletes Outstanding Allowances

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria has hailed Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare’s intervention regarding payments of allowances to athletes that represented Nigeria in international and continental competitions in the last three years.

Athletes and officials have either been short paid, underpaid or not paid at all by the suspended president of the AFN, and Sports Minister Dare tweeted on Friday that he was going to effect these payments once they are verified.

Acting president of the AFN, Honourable Olamide George says the federation is grateful to the Sports Minister for trying to wipe the tears of Nigerian athletes, especially the young ones who travelled by road to Abidjan,Cote D’Ivoire for the CAA U-18 and U-20 championships last April.

“We are indeed blessed to have Mr Dare as Sports Minister who understands that welfare of athletes remains a key factor in their development,” said George in a press statement.

