Balogun Set For FA Cup Duty As Brighton Face Sheffield Wednesday

Nigeria defender Leon Balogun will look to make his second appearance of the season when Brighton& Hove Albion face Sky Bet Championship side, Sheffield Wednesday in an Emirates FA Cup clash on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Balogun has failed to make a single appearance for Brighton in the Premier League this season.

His only appearance for the Seagulls came in the Carabao Cup second round 2-1 away win against Bristol Rovers in August.

“Leon Balogun is fit and comes into contention. He was sick over Christmas which is why he wasn’t involved but he has been training,”Brighton manager, Graham Potter told a news conference on Thursday.

“There is a chance Solly March could be involved in the group on Saturday.”

Brighton head into the game in buoyant mood following Wednesday’s impressive 1-1 home draw against Chelsea where Alizera Jahanbaksh scored a breathtaking overhead kick.

Wednesday come into…