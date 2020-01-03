Converting Past Failure to Future Success in 2020! –Odegbami

A Happy New Year to all the readers of this column.

For some reason the year 2020, a leap year I am told, has come with a feel-good aura of hope. I like the symmetry – 20, 20.

I also like the fact that during the year, on October 1, Nigerians will have the opportunity to recount their country’s story and be reminded of their journey since Independence. On that date, Nigeria will turn 60.

60 years are a long time in the history of a country. Many things can happen in 60 years to change the narratives of its history.

In 60 years, several modern countries and cities have been born and built. I have witnessed a few of them even within my small lifetime.

I was in China in 1977 for some friendly international football matches with the Green Eagles. Although a very old cultural civilization like Nigeria, China was then a Third World, underdeveloped communist country.

Today, it has transformed into the First World, with the second largest economy in the world. In less…