FOSLA Football Academy Shortlists 23 Players For Scholarships

FOSLA Football Academy Abuja, owned by former President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Abdullahi Sani-Lulu, has shortlisted no fewer than 23 players for scholarship awards, the 10th Edition by the institution, Completesports.com reports.

The players, in the U13 category, are from Kogi the home state of the former Director of Sports in the FCT.

The players were selected after the finals of the Kogi State edition of Fosla Football Academy U13 tournament.

The thrilling tournament was won by Idah LGA after a 3-1 decimation of Dekina LGA.

Winners, Idah LGA produced five players, namely; Ojonugwa Faruq, Abdul Isa, Nuhu Saliu, Usman Ibrahim and Sule Abu.

Losing finalists, Dekina LGA had four of their players listed. They include Edeh Emmanuel, Hussein Ogwu Usman, Jonathan Ogbadu, Emmanuel and Hassan Ibrahim, while Igalamela LGA produced three players – Muhammed Haruna, Ibrahim Salisu and Rilwan Muhammed, just as Lokoja LGA have two players, Muhammed…