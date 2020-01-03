Lakers and LeBron James will host Pelicans At STAPLES Center. The Pel

Lakers and LeBron James will host Pelicans At STAPLES Center. The Pelicans are coming off a 127-112 home win over the Houston Rockets. Lonzo Ball contributed 27 points (10-of-20 shooting), 10 assists and 10 rebounds.

E’Twaun Moore had 25 points (10-of-20 from the field), 5 assists and 5 threes made. The Lakers are coming off a 117-107 home win over the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James contributed 31 points (11-of-21 shooting), 12 assists and 13 rebounds.

Will LeBron James be able to replicate his 31 pts, 13 rebs, 12 ast triple-double performance in last game’s win over the Suns? The Lakers have won the last meeting between the teams on the road. The Pelicans will attempt to keep their momentum going having won 4 out of their last 5 games. Both teams are expected to be at full strength today with no notable injuries.

Related: Don’t Miss James Harden Facing Clippers At The STAPLES Center

The Pels are much better at…