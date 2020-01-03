Nikola Vucevic and Magic will host Heat At Amway Center. The Magic are coming off a 122-101 home win over the Washington Wizards. D.J. Augustin had 25 points (7-of-15 shooting) and 9 assists.

Nikola Vucevic contributed 20 points (8-of-20 FG) and 12 rebounds. Markelle Fultz contributed 16 points (6-of-12 shooting) and 8 assists.

Will D.J. Augustin replicate his monstrous 25 point performance in last games win over the Wizards? This will be the first time these teams meet this season.

The Heat will attempt to keep their momentum going having won 4 out of their last 5 games. Both teams will be featuring their full lineups with no crucial players sitting out the contest.

The Magic are averaging 6.529 blocks, while the Heat is averaging only 4.176. Widening this gap in defense will be key for the Magic to win.

The Magic and the Heat will come into the…