Omeruo, Awaziem Help Struggling Leganes Secure Away Draw

Super Eagles duo Chidozie Awaziem and Kenneth Omeruo were in action for relegation threatened, Leganes who held Real Valladolid to a 2-2 away draw in Friday’s LaLiga game, Completesports.com reports.

It was the first game of the league in 2020 as the second half of the Spanish top flight kicks off.

Friday’s game was the 12th LaLiga appearances for both Omeruo and Awaziem.

Omeruo was however replaced with six minutes remaining in the game.

Martin Braithwaite gave Leganes a good start as he opened scoring in the fourth minute.

Just four minutes after Leganes’ goal, Real Valladolid equalised through Enes Unai.

In the 13th minute Leganes went ahead again thanks to Roque Mesa but Unal grabbed his brace on 79th minute, to rescue a point for the home team.

However, Leganes remain in the relegation zone in 19th position on 14 points, just a point…