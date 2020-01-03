Osayi-Samuel Makes First Championship Team of The Week For 2020

Queens Park Rangers’ Nigerian midfielder Bright Osayi-Samuel has been included in the first English Championship Team of The Week for 2020, Completesports.com reports.

The Team of The Week was published on Friday, on the English Football League’s (EFL) verified Twitter handle.

Osayi-Samuel’s inclusion was due to his impressive performance for QPR, netting two goals in their 6-1 home thrashing of Cardiff City on January 1st.

The 22-year-old scored QPR’s second and third goals in the 27th and 41st minutes respectively.

Osayi-Samuel has now scored four goals, has four assists in 18 Championship appearances this season.

Born in Okija, Anambra State, Nigeria, Osayi-Samuel moved with his family to Spain before emigrating to England when he was ten years old.

He made his professional debut for Blackpool on March 7th 2015, in a 1-0 home defeat to Sheffield…