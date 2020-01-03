Real Madrid Join Osimhen Chase

Spanish giants, Real Madrid will look to sign Victor Osimhen from French Ligue 1 outfit, Lille this summer, Completesports.com reports.

Spanish news hub, Marca reports that the Nigeria international is among the three Lille players Real Madrid are interested in.

The other two are; Boubacary Soumare and Gabriel dos Santos Magalhaes.

Real Madrid, according to the website, see Osimhen as a perfect alternative to Kylian Mbappe who they are also looking to sign from Real Madrid.

Osimhen has also attracted the attention of Barcelona and European champions Liverpool.

The 22-year-old only linked up with Lille from Belgian club, Sporting Charleroi at the start of the season.

He has scored 10 league goals and further two in the Champions League for Les Dogues this season.

