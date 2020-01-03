Saka Nominated For Arsenal’s December Goal of The Month 

Bukayo Saka’s late equaliser against Standard Liege in the Europa League has been nominated for Arsenal’s December Goal of The Month, Completesports.com reports.

Saka’s goal is among the 10 shortlisted and published on the club’s official website.

After pulling a goal back to make it 2-1, Saka completed the comeback with less than 10 minutes left, after playing a one-twp with Gabriel Martinelli before slotting the ball into the bottom left corner with his weaker right foot to make it 2-2.

Other Arsenal first team players who were nominated are skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe.

The club women’s team has three representatives in the shortlist while the academy has two players.

Fans of the club are expected to vote for the winner of the December Goal of The Month.

By James Agberebi

