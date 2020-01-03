Simon Opens New Palatial Home In Kaduna

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon started the new decade on a boisterous note following the opening of his new palatial home in Kaduna, Northern part of Nigeria, reports Completesports .com.

The house which sits on a sprawling piece of land in Sabo, Kaduna South, boasts among other things a dozen bedrooms, a special chalet, five-a-side football pitch as well as a swimming pool.

Friends and family members of the pacy winger joined him for the dedication of the new house.

Simon is currently on loan at French club, Nantes from Levante of Spain.

He has scored two goals in 17 league appearances for the club.

