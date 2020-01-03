Success , Dele-Bashiru Target First Start For Watford Vs Tranmere Rovers

Nigerian duo, Isaac Success and Tom Dele-Bashiru will look to start their first game of the season for Watford in Saturday’s Emirates FA third round clash against Tranmere Rovers, reports Completesports.com.

Success and Dele-Bashiru have struggled for regular playing time at the club this season.

Success has made four league appearances for Watford this season, all as a substitute, while Dele-Bashiru has made just one single appearance in the Carabao Cup.

The Hornets played four games in ten days, including more than 50 minutes with ten men, and the priority must be making sure key players are fully rested and fit ahead of a crucial Premier League game at Bournemouth a week on Sunday.



Watford assistant coach Craig Shakespeare has confirmed that his boss Nigel Pearson plans to use the competition as an opportunity to showcase the depth of his squad and rest some tired…