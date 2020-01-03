Uzoho, Wife Welcome First First Child

Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho and his adorable wife have welcomed a bouncing baby boy just over a year after their wedding ceremony, reports Completesports.com.

Uzoho took to the social media to announce the birth of his son with a photo of the new baby and his wife Soomie.

“Welcome to the world son #first son# pinky na woman you be jare @soomieuzoho IN CHRIST ALONE,” Uzoho wrote on his Instagram.

The couple got married in a traditional wedding ceremony held in Owerri, Imo State in December 2018.



Uzoho is currently recovering from the injury he sustained during Nigeria’s 1-1 friendly draw

against five-time world champions Brazil in October 2019.

He was part of the Super Eagles squad that came third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Omonia Nicosia of Cyprus from Spanish outfit,…