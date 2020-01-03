Wizards And Jordan McRae Will Host Blazers At Capital One Arena. The Wizards will want to move on from the 101-122 loss at home to the Orlando Magic, a game in which Garrison Mathews had a great performance with 10 points (2-of-4 FG) cold-shooting slump in the season averaging only 2 points.

The Blazers will want to move on from the 93-117 loss to the New-York Knicks, a game in which Hassan Whiteside was solid with 17 points (6-of-13 shooting), 7 offensive rebounds and 12 rebounds. Carmelo Anthony was solid with 26 points (11-of-17 shooting) and 7 rebounds.

Will Bradley Beal replicate his monstrous 27 point performance in the last game’s loss to the Magic? This will be the first meeting between the teams this season. The Blazers are in a slump losing all of their last 5 games.

The team has won just 2 games out of their last 5. Both teams will be…