Zidane Wishes Pogba Well As Real Madrid Transfer Talk

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has wished Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba well in his recovery from injury as he sought to avoid discussing his club’s transfer target.

Pogba has consistently been linked with a move to Madrid to link up with his compatriot Zinedine Zidane.

Zidane was asked about the player on Friday, with the January transfer window now open, but he appeared keen not to upset United.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed earlier this week Pogba would likely have surgery to fix an ongoing ankle issue, and this injury was the focus of Zidane’s response.

“How can I reply to this? I’m not going to reply with anything really,” Zidane told a news conference. “Paul is a player of another team.

“The important thing for him, because he’s injured, is to get back playing, and that’s it. I…