Akwa United Win 1-0 At Jigawa Stars To Extend NPFL Winning Streak

Akwa United continued their resurgence under new coach Kennedy Boboye following a 1-0 away win against Jigawa Golden Stars in their Nigeria Professional Football League matchday-12 encounter at the Sani Abacha Stadium on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Akarandut Orok netted the only goal of the game in first half stoppage time.

Orok tucked the ball into the net after calmly controlling Ndifreke Effiong’s inch perfect cross.

It was Orok’s fourth league of the campaign for Akwa United.

Akwa United have also now won their last four league games – two home and two away wins.

The Uyo club are yet to lose a game since Boboye took charge of the team following John Obuh’s resignation.

The Promise Keepers now occupy second position in the NPFL table with 19 points from 12 games.

Nine other NPFL games will be played across different centres on Sunday.

By Adeboye Amosu

