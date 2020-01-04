Ancelotti: Klopp Beat Me To Liverpool Job

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that Jurgen Klopp beat him in the race to become Liverpool boss in 2015, but admits the club’s owners made the right decision in picking the German.

Ancelotti held talks with the Red Devils’ owners in October, 2015 following Brendan Rodgers’ sacking.

“It was after [I left] Real Madrid, I had a chat with the owner,” Ancelotti said.

“They were looking for a new manager but I think they made a right choice with Jurgen. He is doing fantastic work at Liverpool, so well done.”

Ancelotti is the only coach to beat a side managed by Klopp this season. He guided Napoli to a 2-0 Champions League victory against the European champions in September. His side also beat Liverpool last season and earned a draw at Anfield in November.

However, despite his recent success against them, Ancelotti knows Everton must produce a “perfect” performance if they are to win at…