Arsenal Open Talks With Bayern Over January Transfer Deal For Boateng

Arsenal have reportedly opened talks with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich over the January transfer of Jerome Boateng as they shop for defensive reinforcements.

Calum Chambers will be out for up to six to nine months after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in the game against Chelsea on Sunday.

RB Leipzig youngster Dayot Upamecano and Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti have been linked with a move to Arsenal.

But Sky Sports Germany claim Arsenal are now targeting Boateng as a cheaper alternative to strengthen their struggling back line.

The news outfit claim that the Gunners have already entered discussions with the Bayern, who are holding out for a £12.75million transfer fee in order to part with the 31-year-old.

Boateng who was a former Manchester City defender has made 15 appearances this season but found his place in the side…