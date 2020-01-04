Balogun Lose With Brighton Dele-Bashiru Scores for Watford

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun made his first appearance for Brighton and Hove Albion since August 2019, in their 1-0 home loss to Sheffield Wednesday in the Emirates FA Cup Third Round on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Balogun was in Brighton’s starting eleven and was substituted before the start of the second half.

Sheffield Wednesday’s goal was scored by Adam Reach in the 65th minute.

In another FA Cup game, former Flying Eagles star, Tom Dele-Bashiru, scored while Isaac Success had an assist, as Watford threw away a 3-0 lead in the first half to draw 3-3 against Tranmere Rovers, to set up a replay.

Dele-Bashiru who was making his full debut for Watford, opened scoring in the 12th minute.

Watford doubled their lead in the 14th minute through Nathaniel Chalobah who was set up by Success.

On 34 minutes, Roberto Pereyra got on the score…