Getafe Boss Bordalas Still Cautious Over Etebo’s Transfer

Getafe manager Jose Bordalas says the deal to bring Nigerian midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo on loan to the club from Sky Bet Championship side Stoke City is not 100 percent closed, reports Completesports.com.

Etebo, 24, who has struggled for regular playing time recently at Stoke City is set to link up with the Spanish club on a six-month deal for the remainder of the campaign with a purchase option.

“The arrival of Etebo is not 100% closed. There can always be last minute setbacks and that is why I prefer to be cautious,” Bordalas stated during his interaction with the media ahead of Saturday’s (today) LaLiga home clash against Real Madrid.

The powerful midfielder was a prominent member of The Potters squad under former manager Nathan Jones, but fell out of favour when Micheal O’Neil took charge in November.

He has not played for Stoke City since limping out of a defeat at Sheffield Wednesday in…