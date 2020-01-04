James Harden and Rockets will host Sixers at Toyota Center. The Rockets are coming off a 130-104 home win over the Denver Nuggets. Isaiah Hartenstein contributed 16 points (6-of-8 shooting), 5 offensive rebounds and 12 rebounds.

James Harden was solid with 35 points (10-of-17 FG), 6 assists and 6 threes made. Russell Westbrook had 28 points (11-of-22 FG) and 7 assists.

Will Russell Westbrook replicate his monstrous 28 point performance in last games win over the Nuggets? This will be the first meeting between the teams this season. The 76ers have won just 2 games out of their last 5. Both teams are expected to be at full strength today with no notable injuries.

The Sixers are much better at passing than the Rockets; they rank No. 4 in assists, while the Rockets rank just No. 26.

The Sixers had 3 days to rest, whereas the Rockets had a day…