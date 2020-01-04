Jayson Tatum and Celtics will host Hawks at TD Garden. The Hawks are

Celtics and Jayson Tatum will host Hawks at TD Garden. The Hawks are coming off a 101-93 home win over the Orlando Magic. Brandon Goodwin had a great performance with 21 points (7-of-11 from the field) and 6 assists, even though he has been struggling this season averaging no points and no assists.

Alex Len had 18 points (9-of-14 shooting) and 12 rebounds. The Celtics are coming off a 109-92 home win over the Charlotte Hornets. Enes Kanter contributed 13 points (6-of-7 from the field), 14 rebounds and 6 blocks.

Related: Knicks and Marcus Morris Sr. Will Host Hawks At Madison Square Garden

Will Jayson Tatum replicate his monstrous 24 point performance in last games win over the Hornets? This will be the first meeting between the teams this season. The Celtics will attempt to keep their momentum going having won 4 out of their last 5 games.

Hawks have won only one of their last 5 games. Both teams will be featuring…