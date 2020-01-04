Joshua Explains Wilder Plan, Vows To Knock WBC Champion Out

Anthony Joshua insists he would aim for an early knockout if he stepped into the ring with Deontay Wilder.

WBC heavyweight champion Wilder possesses one of the hardest right hands the sport has ever seen, knocking out 41 of his 42 professional opponents so far.

And boxing fans across the globe are desperate to see him cross paths with unified chief Joshua, who recently reclaimed his WBA ‘Super’, IBF and WBO titles by coming out on top in a highly-anticipated rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr.

The Brit’s promoter Eddie Hearn has failed to reach an agreement with Wilder’s team over the last few years, yet there is still hope they can strike a deal if the American comes through his rematch with Tyson Fury on February 22.



Also Read: Zidane Wishes Pogba Well As Real Madrid Transfer Talk Lingers Around Injured Midfielder

Wilder heads into that rematch in stunning form, having brutally turned the tables on Luis Ortiz in…