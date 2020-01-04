Leicester City’s Ndidi Makes EPL Team of The Season

Super Eagles and Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has been included in the Premier League Team of The Season.

The list was compiled by ESPN and is for players who have impressed in the Premier League midseason.

Ndidi was shortlisted alongside stars like Liverpool quartet Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling.

Other players in the list are James Tarkowski of Burnley, Lucas Digne of Everton and Leicester’s Jamie Vardy.

Commenting on Ndidi’s performance so far this season, ESPN wrote: “While the 23-year-old doesn’t cover quite as much ground as N’Golo Kante did during his Premier League-winning season with Leicester, Ndidi is about as defensively dominant as Kante was during his breakout campaign.

“The Nigerian paces all players with 84 tackles…