Nigerian Striker Adam Nets Hat-trick In Norwich’ s FA Cup Away Win 

Irish-born Nigerian striker Adam Idah netted his first professional hat-trick as Norwich City beat the home side Preston North End 4-2 in the Third Round of the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Idah, 18, opened scoring as early as the second minute before Onel Hernandez made it 2-0 in the 28th minute.

In the 38th minute, Idah got on the score sheet again to put Norwich 3-0 ahead.

Billy Bodin pulled a goal back for Preston North End in the 48th minute to make it 3-1.

Idah restored Norwich’ s three-goal advantage on 61 minutes to complete his hat-trick.

With six minutes left, Josh Harrop got a consolation goal for Preston.

Born to a Nigerian father and an Irish mother, Idah made his first senior appearance on August 27th 2019, playing the full 90 minutes as Norwich lost 1–0 to Crawley Town in the Carabao Cup.

He made his Premier League debut as a substitute against Crystal Palace on…